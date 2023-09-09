News
Erstwhile royal arrested for creating ruckus at MP temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 09, 2023 17:56 IST
A member of the erstwhile royal family in Madhya Pradesh's Panna was arrested for hurting religious sentiments after she allegedly created a ruckus while trying to enter the sanctum sanctorum of a temple during Janmashtami celebrations in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the famous Jugal Kishore temple of Panna on Thursday, an official said.

'Maharani' Jiteshwari Devi, a member of the erstwhile royal family, entered the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple without any authorisation during Krishna Janmashtami, following which temple management lodged a complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sai Krishna S Thota said.

 

Jiteshwari Devi was arrested under sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

She was presented in the local court on Friday, from where she was sent to jail, the official said.

Jiteshwari Devi's lawyer M L Awasthi said the court has rejected her bail application and he will again try to get bail for her.

On her way to jail from the court, Jiteshwari Devi alleged that her voice was being suppressed and made a claim about a 65,000-crore defence welfare fund scam in the district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
