News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EPS is AIADMK boss as HC rejects plea by OPS

EPS is AIADMK boss as HC rejects plea by OPS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 28, 2023 11:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madras high court on Wednesday rejected the pleas filed by deposed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam and his aides against the party's July 11 general council resolutions, that among others, expelled him and his supporters.

The court verdict also paves the way for interim chief K Palaniswami's elevation as the party's general secretary, its top, powerful post.

AIADMK advocate I S Inbadurai said the court rejected all petitions, including that against the conduct of the party's General Secretary election.

 

"Panneerselvam (and others) filed a plea against the July 11, 2022 resolutions. It has been rejected. This means the general council is valid, its resolutions are valid," he told reporters.

He recalled that the party had earlier given an undertaking to the court that it will not publish the results of organisational polls held recently, referring to the election to the post of general secretary and said it is now evident Palaniswami is going to be elevated to the highest seat in the decades-old organisation.

The court ruling drew instant celebrations from Palaniswami supporters at the AIADMK headquarters here as they burst crackers and distributed sweets to welcome the verdict.

Palaniswami visited the party headquarters and paid tributes to the statues of late AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachanndran and J Jayalalithaa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
Where Does AIADMK Go From Here?
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
Will court order unite AIADMK factions?
Will court order unite AIADMK factions?
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'
Rahul trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, but...: BJP
Rahul trying to 'rip' apart PM's image, but...: BJP
Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow
Petty men: Sibal after Rahul asked to vacate bungalow
Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele
Messi statue to stand next to Maradona, Pele
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'

'OPS is standing alone as an orphan'

'The time has come for a single leader'

'The time has come for a single leader'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances