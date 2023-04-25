News
Very difficult to engage with Pak because...: Jaishankar

Very difficult to engage with Pak because...: Jaishankar

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: April 25, 2023 13:50 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (local time) took a veiled dig at Pakistan and said that it is very difficult to engage with a neighbour, who practises cross-border terrorism against India.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets President of Panama Nito Cortizo, in Panama City, April 24, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy S Jaishankar on Twitter

The external affairs minister made the above remarks while addressing a joint press briefing with the foreign minister of Panama, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, in Panama City.

 

The press briefing followed a discussion on several bilateral issues related to health and trade.

Jaishankar said, "The bottom line on this issue is it is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practises cross-border terrorism against us. We've always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage."

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Panama.

He arrived in Panama City on Monday and was received by Panama's vice minister for foreign affairs Vladimir Francos.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Arrived in Panama City. Thank Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs @VladimirFrancoS for the warm reception. Look forward to a packed bilateral and multilateral agenda."

Jaishankar also attended the India-Latin America Business event and delivered a keynote address highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.

After his visit to Panama, the EAM on April 25 will embark on a Colombia visit where he will be meeting several top representatives of the government, business and civil society.

His Colombia visit would be the first foreign ministerial level visit to the country, the ministry of external affairs said in its release.

Jaishankar and Colombia's counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran will review the bilateral ties.

Following his visit to Colombia, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic, according to an MEA release.

The visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1999.

Jaishankar's visit takes place after the establishment of India's resident embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022.

Besides calling on the country's political leadership, EAM will be discussing with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez.

The two leaders will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission.

EAM is also expected to deliver a talk at the Dominican Republic foreign ministry.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
