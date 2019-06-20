Encephalitis death toll in Bihar rises to 115

June 20, 2019 00:30 IST

IMAGE: Children showing symptoms of acute encephalitis syndrome undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome rose to 115 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday, as a public interest litigation was filed in the Patna high court urging it to direct the state government to take adequate action to contain the outbreak.

The Muzaffarpur administration updated the toll reported at the SKMCH hospital to 95 from 93, a figure released in the morning. At the privately-owned Kejriwal hospital, the number of deceased patients remained at 19 with no fresh casualties being reported in over 24 hours. One child died in East Champaran district on Tuesday.

The total number of AES-afflicted children said to be under treatment at the two facilities was stated to be 166, of which 138 are at the SKMCH.

The total number of AES cases registered so far at the two hospitals was 535 -- 383 at SKMCH and 152 at Kejriwal hospital.

Meanwhile, a PILwas on Wednesday filed in the Patna high court seeking directions to the Bihar government for taking adequate action to contain the outbreak.

The petition was filed by Muzaffarpur-based lawyer Sudhir Ojha.

The petitioner has named the state government through the Chief Secretary and officials like Principal Secretaries of Health and Child Welfare departments besides District Magistrate and Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur as respondents in the petition.

In his petition, Ojha has also prayed for direction to the respondent authorities to take hard legal steps against those found guilty of laxity in discharge of their duty in controlling the outbreak.