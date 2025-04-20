Emotional talks underway: Raut on Uddhav-Raj alliance speculation

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there has been no announcement of an alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, but claimed "emotional talks" between the two are going on.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: A banner put up near Shiv Sena Bhavan asking MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray to come together, in Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray has not set out a precondition for rapprochement with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president and his cousin Raj Thackeray.

"There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on," Raut said.

"They (Raj and Uddhav) meet at family events. They are brothers," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The buzz about rapprochement started after Raj Thackeray said in a podcast interview with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar -- recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday -- that he had no issues when working with Uddhav in the undivided Shiv Sena. The question is does Uddhav want to work with him, he said.

MNS' Mumbai president and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said people were reading too much into the remarks made by Raj Thackeray.

He said the election tie-up is a distant step and the Sena-UBT must back the MNS in its agitation for Marathi language and people.

Raj and Uddhav have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Uddhav's assertion has been seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray had said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", an apparent reference to the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

Raut on Sunday said Uddhav Thackeray has not put a precondition for rapprochement. He has only asked to prioritise the interest and not to break bread with the enemies of Maharashtra.

"Raj Thackeray talks about the interest of Maharashtra, so does Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP does not fit in it. Those who are with the BJP also do not fit into it," Raut said.

He dubbed BJP as "the enemy of Maharashtra" and claimed it split Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena, which worked to safeguard the pride of Maharashtra.

Anyone with them (BJP) is the "enemy" of Maharashtra, Raut further claimed.

Deshpande said, "Everyone feels that two brothers should come together, but how? If you are not going to back (us) on the issue of Marathi, how will things go forward?"

"Raj saheb's interview should be seen with a holistic view. His stand was that all Marathi people should come together for the interest of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. That was his stand. You are reading too much into it," he said in response to a question.

When Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister, 17,000 MNS activists were slapped with cases for protesting against loudspeakers outside mosques, Deshpande claimed.

"Does Uddhav Thackeray feel it was a mistake and if that's the case, will he apologise to Maharashtra Sainiks?" the MNS leader said.