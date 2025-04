How animals stay cool at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Elephants get a bath on a hot summer afternoon, here and below. All photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A water sprinkler cools off a Royal Bengal Tiger.

IMAGE: Deers get drenched to get rid of the scorching heat.

