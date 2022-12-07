News
Elections have sanctity, cannot be stalled, SC says in plea on Rampur

Source: PTI
December 07, 2022 19:07 IST
Elections in a democracy have their own sanctity and their process cannot be stalled, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, after a lawyer alleged that voters of Rampur Sadar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh were beaten up by the police and forced to confine themselves to their homes during the bypoll held on December 5.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh minister of finance Suresh Kumar Khanna and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi participate in the Khichdi Panchayat, at Naugawan Village, in Rampur, November 27, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli asked the lawyer who, appearing in person, mentioned the matter and sought urgent listing of his petition to again mention his plea on Thursday morning.

"You see, in democracy elections have its own sanctity and its process cannot be stalled," the bench told the advocate, who said he himself was witness to the "atrocities" by the police as he is a voter in the constituency.

 

He said, "There is an extraordinary circumstance, which has happened two days ago during the polling for by-election in Rampur Sadar. Voters were beaten up black and blue on a large scale and they were forced to be confined in their homes so that they do not cast their votes. Even I was injured in a scuffle with the policemen."

The bench asked the lawyer about the day of the poll and when the votes will be counted.

When the lawyer said the counting is scheduled for Thursday, the court responded, saying, "Sorry, we cannot pass any order like this. Where is your petition? You mention the matter tomorrow morning."

The lawyer, who mentioned the matter just before the bench was about to rise, said he has nothing to gain by stating the facts.

The bench told him it is not casting any aspersions on him but only asking him to follow the process.

The constituency, earlier held by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan many times, had registered just around 33.94 per cent voter turnout.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party, the two main contenders, have accused each other of disrupting the electoral process.

Source: PTI
 
