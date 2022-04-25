News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2024 elections: BJP identifies 73,000 'weak' booths

2024 elections: BJP identifies 73,000 'weak' booths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2022 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With an eye on 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has identified 73,000 polling booths where it is weak and has constituted a committee to strengthen the party's position on them, sources said on Monday.

Photograph: Supreet Sapkal/ANI Photo

Majority of these booths are in southern and eastern states, the sources said, adding that the party is also contemplating to draw a blue print for strengthening its position in 150 Lok Sabha constituencies where it has not done well in previous several polls.

 

Chaired by BJP's vice president Baijayant Panda, the committee has party general secretaries C T Ravi and Dilip Ghosh, and party's SC cell head Lal Singh Arya as its members, they said.

The committee has drafted a report suggesting the strategy for strengthening the BJP on these booths, the sources said.

The report is likely to be placed in the meeting of BJP's general secretaries on Monday and then a strategy will be finalised which will be communicated to the respective state units, they said.

These booths have been identified on the basis of 2014 and 2019 general elections, the sources said, adding that the broader idea is to substantially increase the party's vote share on these booths in 2024 general elections.

The booths have been divided into various categories on the basis of demography, organisational strength and other aspects, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP Needs A Democratic Check-Up
Why BJP Needs A Democratic Check-Up
Yogi Is BJP's Second Most Popular Leader
Yogi Is BJP's Second Most Popular Leader
How BJP Won UP
How BJP Won UP
Public display of religion not needed: Pawar
Public display of religion not needed: Pawar
What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout
What Rohit Said About MI's IPL Knockout
Karnataka brings back social distancing, masks
Karnataka brings back social distancing, masks
Conway Leaves Bio-Bubble to Get Married
Conway Leaves Bio-Bubble to Get Married
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory

Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory

The Real Reason For The BJP Victory

The Real Reason For The BJP Victory

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances