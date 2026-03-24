HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Passengers Drugged on Saryu Express Train in Uttar Pradesh

Passengers Drugged on Saryu Express Train in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 09:29 IST

An elderly couple and another passenger were allegedly drugged on the Saryu Express train in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about passenger safety on Indian railways.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three passengers, including an elderly couple, were allegedly drugged while travelling on the Saryu Express train in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The victims were travelling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya when they were targeted by a suspected poisoning gang.
  • Co-passengers alerted authorities when the train reached Sultanpur, leading to the victims being hospitalised.
  • Railway officials are investigating the incident, and the victims' family members are being informed.
  • The incident highlights the risks of travelling on trains and the importance of passenger safety.

Three passengers, including an elderly couple, were allegedly drugged by a gang aboard the Saryu Express train here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night, they said, adding that the unconscious passengers were later admitted to a hospital.

 

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Ram Kumar Verma said the victims were identified as Hriday Nand Chaube (84), his wife Shaila Devi (76), and Anil Chaube (40), all residents of Kalyanpur in Bihar's Champaran district.

They were travelling from Prayagraj towards Ayodhya on the Saryu Express when they fell prey to a suspected poisoning gang.

When the train reached Sultanpur, co-passengers alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the RPF. The train was halted briefly and the three victims were deboarded and rushed to the government medical college in an ambulance, where they were admitted for treatment.

Officials said the victims were identified through tickets and Aadhaar cards found in their possession. Doctors have begun treatment, and Hriday Nand Chaube was put on oxygen support as his condition was stated to be serious.

Efforts are being made to inform the victims' family members, officials said.

Verma added that details about where and how the incident took place would be clear only after the victims regain consciousness.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Couple thrashed in train over beef suspicion
Couple thrashed in train over beef suspicion
Armed robbers loot passengers in 3 trains in UP
Armed robbers loot passengers in 3 trains in UP
After Swiss couple, German national beaten up by railway supervisor in UP
After Swiss couple, German national beaten up by railway supervisor in UP
UP: Rajya Rani Express derails, sabotage suspected
UP: Rajya Rani Express derails, sabotage suspected
UP journalist beaten, urinated on by railway cops
UP journalist beaten, urinated on by railway cops

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma Applauds Aditya Dhar2:59

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma...

Affordable IVF treatment at IKDRC, Gujarat, offers new hope to childless couples3:13

Affordable IVF treatment at IKDRC, Gujarat, offers new...

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia0:32

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO