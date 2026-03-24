Passengers Drugged on Saryu Express Train in Uttar Pradesh

An elderly couple and another passenger were allegedly drugged on the Saryu Express train in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about passenger safety on Indian railways.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three passengers, including an elderly couple, were allegedly drugged while travelling on the Saryu Express train in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were travelling from Prayagraj to Ayodhya when they were targeted by a suspected poisoning gang.

Co-passengers alerted authorities when the train reached Sultanpur, leading to the victims being hospitalised.

Railway officials are investigating the incident, and the victims' family members are being informed.

The incident highlights the risks of travelling on trains and the importance of passenger safety.

Three passengers, including an elderly couple, were allegedly drugged by a gang aboard the Saryu Express train here, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday night, they said, adding that the unconscious passengers were later admitted to a hospital.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Ram Kumar Verma said the victims were identified as Hriday Nand Chaube (84), his wife Shaila Devi (76), and Anil Chaube (40), all residents of Kalyanpur in Bihar's Champaran district.

They were travelling from Prayagraj towards Ayodhya on the Saryu Express when they fell prey to a suspected poisoning gang.

When the train reached Sultanpur, co-passengers alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the RPF. The train was halted briefly and the three victims were deboarded and rushed to the government medical college in an ambulance, where they were admitted for treatment.

Officials said the victims were identified through tickets and Aadhaar cards found in their possession. Doctors have begun treatment, and Hriday Nand Chaube was put on oxygen support as his condition was stated to be serious.

Efforts are being made to inform the victims' family members, officials said.

Verma added that details about where and how the incident took place would be clear only after the victims regain consciousness.