News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima

Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima

Source: PTI
July 13, 2022 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and paid floral tributes to him on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the occasion of Guru Purnima, Mumbai, July 13, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, Shinde said a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Bal Thackeray.

 

"My government is committed to all round development of the state," he said. 

The CM also said he was in touch in the administration and monitoring the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state.

He later proceeded to neighbouring Thane city to offer tributes to late Sena leader and his mentor Anand Dighe.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership last month, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.

The Shinde-led Sena faction has claimed to be carrying forward the legacy Bal Thackeray by getting out of the "unnatural" alliance with the Congress and NCP. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Voting Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP: Raut
Voting Murmu doesn't mean supporting BJP: Raut
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena
KWK: Just What Will Janhvi, Sara Talk About?
KWK: Just What Will Janhvi, Sara Talk About?
PM Wickremesinghe appointed Lanka's acting president
PM Wickremesinghe appointed Lanka's acting president
10 Golden Rules for Office Communication
10 Golden Rules for Office Communication
All about the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat
All about the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sena MP: 'Uddhavji wants to ally with BJP'

Sena MP: 'Uddhavji wants to ally with BJP'

Uddhav announces support for Murmu in Prez polls

Uddhav announces support for Murmu in Prez polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances