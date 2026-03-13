Government Responds to Food Poisoning Concerns in Tribal Schools

Following reports of food poisoning, Eklavya Model Residential Schools are implementing enhanced health and safety measures, including stricter food handling protocols and increased medical support, to protect tribal students.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

Key Points Isolated cases of suspected food poisoning have been reported in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has issued guidelines to ensure strict adherence to health, hygiene, and safety standards in EMRS hostels and messes.

Mess management guidelines prescribe hygienic food preparation, safe storage, and cleanliness.

Each EMRS will have a staff nurse and counsellor for regular health monitoring and psychosocial support.

Part-time doctors and school vehicles will ensure timely medical check-ups and transportation in emergencies.

A few isolated instances of suspected food poisoning and infections in certain Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been reported, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, said in a written response in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"In such cases, necessary medical attention was provided to the affected students and appropriate corrective measures were taken by the concerned school authorities in coordination with the state/UT EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) Societies," the minister said while responding to questions raised by Congress MP Mallu Ravi.

Uikey added, "The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has issued a series of circulars and guidelines to all EMRS to ensure strict adherence to health, hygiene and safety standards in hostels and school messes."

Enhanced Guidelines for Mess Management

According to the minister, the most important among these are the guidelines for mess management and instructions regarding preventive measures for ensuring the safety and well-being of hostel students.

Talking about the mess management guidelines, he said they prescribe hygienic food preparation practices, safe storage of food items, and maintenance of cleanliness in the kitchen and dining areas.

The guidelines also provide for the constitution of mess committees, periodic inspections, and tasting of food before serving to students, he added.

Improved Medical Care and Support

Emphasising medical care, the minister said the NESTS has issued instructions for the engagement of a staff nurse and counsellor in each EMRS to facilitate regular health monitoring and provide psychosocial support to students.

"In addition, engagement of a part-time doctor has been mandated to ensure periodic medical check-ups and timely medical consultation. A provision has also been made for hiring a school vehicle to facilitate prompt transportation of students to nearby health facilities in case of medical emergencies," Uikey said.

"These measures are collectively aimed at further strengthening health services, improving food safety practices, and ensuring timely medical response in EMRS so as to safeguard the health and well-being of tribal students residing in these schools," he added.