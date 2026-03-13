HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Government Responds to Food Poisoning Concerns in Tribal Schools

Government Responds to Food Poisoning Concerns in Tribal Schools

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 00:41 IST

Following reports of food poisoning, Eklavya Model Residential Schools are implementing enhanced health and safety measures, including stricter food handling protocols and increased medical support, to protect tribal students.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Liza Summer/Pexels.com

Key Points

  • Isolated cases of suspected food poisoning have been reported in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.
  • The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has issued guidelines to ensure strict adherence to health, hygiene, and safety standards in EMRS hostels and messes.
  • Mess management guidelines prescribe hygienic food preparation, safe storage, and cleanliness.
  • Each EMRS will have a staff nurse and counsellor for regular health monitoring and psychosocial support.
  • Part-time doctors and school vehicles will ensure timely medical check-ups and transportation in emergencies.

A few isolated instances of suspected food poisoning and infections in certain Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been reported, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, said in a written response in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"In such cases, necessary medical attention was provided to the affected students and appropriate corrective measures were taken by the concerned school authorities in coordination with the state/UT EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) Societies," the minister said while responding to questions raised by Congress MP Mallu Ravi.

 

Uikey added, "The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has issued a series of circulars and guidelines to all EMRS to ensure strict adherence to health, hygiene and safety standards in hostels and school messes."

Enhanced Guidelines for Mess Management

According to the minister, the most important among these are the guidelines for mess management and instructions regarding preventive measures for ensuring the safety and well-being of hostel students.

Talking about the mess management guidelines, he said they prescribe hygienic food preparation practices, safe storage of food items, and maintenance of cleanliness in the kitchen and dining areas.

The guidelines also provide for the constitution of mess committees, periodic inspections, and tasting of food before serving to students, he added.

Improved Medical Care and Support

Emphasising medical care, the minister said the NESTS has issued instructions for the engagement of a staff nurse and counsellor in each EMRS to facilitate regular health monitoring and provide psychosocial support to students.

"In addition, engagement of a part-time doctor has been mandated to ensure periodic medical check-ups and timely medical consultation. A provision has also been made for hiring a school vehicle to facilitate prompt transportation of students to nearby health facilities in case of medical emergencies," Uikey said.

"These measures are collectively aimed at further strengthening health services, improving food safety practices, and ensuring timely medical response in EMRS so as to safeguard the health and well-being of tribal students residing in these schools," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Student dies, 28 hospitalised after food poisoning at K'taka hostel
Student dies, 28 hospitalised after food poisoning at K'taka hostel
NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over midday meal poisoning
NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over midday meal poisoning
Over 100 school kids hospitalised after eating mid-day meal
Over 100 school kids hospitalised after eating mid-day meal
FSSAI now adds restaurant hygiene to its menu
FSSAI now adds restaurant hygiene to its menu
Food served on paper sheets: MP school principal suspended
Food served on paper sheets: MP school principal suspended

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO