ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked in New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: The scene of the attack on the ED team, New Delhi, November 28, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy, ED on ANI/X

The federal agency has registered a police FIR about the incident that took place in the Bijwasan area of the national capital.

The probe pertains to a case against the PPPYL cyber app fraud.

The alleged accused in the case, including Ashok Sharma and his brother, allegedly attacked the ED team. An FIR has been filed and situation is under control, sources said.