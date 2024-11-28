News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi

ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi

Source: PTI
November 28, 2024 10:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked in New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: The scene of the attack on the ED team, New Delhi, November 28, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy, ED on ANI/X

The federal agency has registered a police FIR about the incident that took place in the Bijwasan area of the national capital.

 

The probe pertains to a case against the PPPYL cyber app fraud.

The alleged accused in the case, including Ashok Sharma and his brother, allegedly attacked the ED team. An FIR has been filed and situation is under control, sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
ED raids rose by 86 times under BJP government
ED raids rose by 86 times under BJP government
ED set to take possession of National Herald assets
ED set to take possession of National Herald assets
7 night habits to manage Diabetes
7 night habits to manage Diabetes
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
9 Protein Rich Breakfast Items
9 Protein Rich Breakfast Items
'WTC Is Utterly Confusing'
'WTC Is Utterly Confusing'
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
ED raids in Maharashtra, Guj in cash-for-votes case
ED raids in Maharashtra, Guj in cash-for-votes case
ED attaches fresh assets of Nirav Modi
ED attaches fresh assets of Nirav Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances