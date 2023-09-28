News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3, day of TMC rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: September 28, 2023 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee again on October 3 for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata, which the party described as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party to disrupt its planned rally in New Delhi on the same day.

IMAGE: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Parliament during the special session, in New Delhi, September 20, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

It also exposed the fear in the saffron camp, claimed Banerjee who is set to lead the protest rally in the national capital against the Centre's decision to withhold the state's dues under MGNREGA.

 

The TMC general secretary, considered number two in the party, shared the letter sent to him by the central agency on X, formerly Twitter.

"Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons," he said.

"Now, today yet again, they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal's rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!" he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to the allegations, the BJP said the central agencies do not need to consult the TMC before summoning anyone.

Banerjee, along with other party MPs, MLAs and leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2 on his birth anniversary.

A TMC delegation will meet Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on October 3 and place before him the issue of "non-release of dues" under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. 

The ruling party of West Bengal claimed that the BJP is afraid of the TMC's programme in New Delhi and is trying to scuttle the people's voice.

"@BJP4India , how low will you stoop? First, you withhold the rightful dues of Bengal's people and let them suffer. And now, you're trying to silence the voice of our people by summoning National GS Shri @abhishekaitc through your caged parrot @dir_ed on October 3rd, the day when a protest agitation is to take place in Delhi," the TMC posted on X.

The Supreme Court in 2013 had described the Central Bureau of Investigation, another central probe agency, as a 'caged parrot' while citing evidence of interference in its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allocation of coalfield licences. At that time, the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre.

The TMC post said, "There's nothing more shameful than witnessing how one of the largest democracies in the world has been reduced to ashes in PM @narendramodi's regime. But like always, we will fight back!"

The BJP rejected the allegations of the TMC.

"If Abhishek Banerjee and the TMC are not afraid of anyone, why are they apprehensive of appearing before the ED? The central agency is right in asking Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it," senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

Banerjee, who was questioned by ED for nearly nine hours in the teacher recruitment scam earlier on September 13, had then claimed that the interrogation was an effort to prevent him from participating in the coordination committee meeting of opposition bloc INDIA.

Earlier, the two-time TMC MP from Diamond Harbour was questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case in the agency's office in Delhi in 2021 and in Kolkata in 2022. In May this year, he was questioned by the CBI for nine hours in the school jobs scam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mamata's nephew moves SC against CBI questioning
Mamata's nephew moves SC against CBI questioning
No SC relief for Abhishek Banerjee in 'jobs scam'
No SC relief for Abhishek Banerjee in 'jobs scam'
Job scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours
Job scam: ED quizzes Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours
91 trains hit as Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks
91 trains hit as Punjab farmers squat on rail tracks
Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape from custody
Ujjain rape: Auto driver tries to escape from custody
ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel
ODI World Cup: Ashwin replaces injured Axar Patel
World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India'
World Cup: 'Pakistan is a weaker team than India'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Abhishek declines ED summons in school jobs scam

Abhishek declines ED summons in school jobs scam

Mamata's nephew questioned by CBI for more than 6 hrs

Mamata's nephew questioned by CBI for more than 6 hrs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances