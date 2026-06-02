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Why The ED Searched Vedanta Group Under FEMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 11:30 IST

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The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches against the Vedanta Group as part of an ongoing investigation into potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched searches against the Vedanta Group.
  • The investigation is related to potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
  • The probe targets the Anil Agarwal-promoted mining conglomerate.
  • The ED initiated the investigation leading to the searches.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against the Vedanta Group as part of a FEMA probe, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.

 

Details of the FEMA Investigation

Officials said the searches were launched after the central agency initiated a probe against the billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

An official statement from the company is awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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