Why The ED Searched Vedanta Group Under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate has launched searches against the Vedanta Group as part of an ongoing investigation into potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched searches against the Vedanta Group.

The investigation is related to potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The probe targets the Anil Agarwal-promoted mining conglomerate.

The ED initiated the investigation leading to the searches.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against the Vedanta Group as part of a FEMA probe, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.

Details of the FEMA Investigation

Officials said the searches were launched after the central agency initiated a probe against the billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal-promoted company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

An official statement from the company is awaited.