News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED rejects Kejriwal's contention, issues 7th summons

ED rejects Kejriwal's contention, issues 7th summons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2024 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on February 26 for questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Thursday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The central agency, while issuing the seventh summons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has rejected Kejriwal's contention that a fresh notice for his attendance was wrong as the matter of the issuance of these summons was sub judice before a local court.

 

Kejriwal has skipped all the summons, terming them as 'illegal' and has written to the ED seeking their withdrawal.

The ED had recently filed a fresh complaint before a local court against the 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for disobeying its summons in this case.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 16 as it exempted Kejriwal from personal appearance last week.

The court also said that from the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record (by the ED), prima facie offence under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against the accused (Kejriwal).

The ED believes that the local court has prima facie held Kejriwal guilty of 'disobeying' the earlier notices issued to him in this case, warranting the seventh summons, official sources said.

The question in front of the court is not about the validity of the summons rather the illegal act on part of Kejriwal of intentionally disobeying the said summons, the sources had said.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case.

The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh apart from communications in-charge of the party Vijay Nair have been arrested in this case by the ED till now.

The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used 'proceeds of crime' to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa election campaign.

The agency is also expected to file a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case and may name the AAP as a 'beneficiary' of the alleged kickbacks that were generated through the excise policy.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
Kejriwal may get 7th ED summons after another no show
Kejriwal may get 7th ED summons after another no show
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kejriwal wins trust vote, says AAP MLAs intact

Kejriwal wins trust vote, says AAP MLAs intact

Kejriwal skips ED summons again as AAP fears arrest

Kejriwal skips ED summons again as AAP fears arrest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances