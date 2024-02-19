News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, says wait for court decision

Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, says wait for court decision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 19, 2024 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, the Aam Aadmi Partysaid.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty

Terming the agency's sixth summons to its national convener as "illegal", the party said that the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Kejriwal.

The ED had approached a city court after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses.

 

On Saturday, the court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with the complaint filed by the central agency.

The application moved by Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March.

He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
BJP Wants Kejriwal In Jail For A Long Time
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
AAP claims BJP offering Rs 25 crore to 7 of its MLAs
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
'If Kejriwal is arrested...'
When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta
When Beyonce Wore Gaurav Gupta
Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny
Europe Mourns Alexei Navalny
Airlines record lowest on-time figures in 11 months
Airlines record lowest on-time figures in 11 months
What Makes Rashmika A National Crush
What Makes Rashmika A National Crush
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi

ED raids Kejriwal PS; attempt to scare, says Atishi

Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal

Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances