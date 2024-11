The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic content.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched.

They said the probe pertains to the role of suspects in alleged distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications and other modes.