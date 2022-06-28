ED issues fresh summons to Raut as he sought more time to appear

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking him to appear on July 1 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, officials said.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to the media outside Shiv Sena Bhawan, in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Rajya Sabha MP was issued the first summons for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug.

His lawyers had met ED officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought 14 days' time for his appearance but the agency only gave him a relief till this month end.

"The ED summons was served late Monday afternoon, so we made an application to seek time because the ED has demanded a few documents," the lawyer said, adding that they had sought 14 days' time.

"It is not possible to collect those documents in such a short span of time, due to which we sought time from the ED and that has been allowed," he said.

Meanwhille, Raut told reporters that he was busy with party programmes and would visit the central agency's office after that.

"Some people want to put us behind bars and run the state, the way it happened during the Emergency," the Sena's chief spokesperson claimed.

Referring to the use of central agencies in some states, Raut sought to draw a parallel with the excesses committed against political opponents during the Emergency, and said he was ready to go behind bars for 'second Independence'.

The agency wants to question the 60-year-old Raut and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of the Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.