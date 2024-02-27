News
ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

ED issues 8th summons to Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 27, 2024 15:28 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the eighth time for his questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

They said Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been asked to depose on March 4 at the agency's headquarters in New Delhi.

On Monday, Kejriwal, 55, skipped the seventh summons issued to him in the case, saying he would appear before the agency if a court ordered him to do so.

 

A Delhi court, approached by the Enforcement Directorate over Kejriwal skipping its summonses, has directed the chief minister to appear before it on March 16.

The ED, while issuing the eighth summons, rejected the contention that a fresh notice for Kejriwal's attendance was wrong as the matter was sub-judice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
