Rediff.com  » News » ED books BBC India for foreign exchange violations

ED books BBC India for foreign exchange violations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 13, 2023 11:51 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, official sources said Thursday.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The federal probe agency has also called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the FEMA, they said.

 

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

The moves comes in the backdrop of the Income-Tax department surveying BBC office premises in Delhi in February.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the I-T department, had then said the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were 'not commensurate' with the scale of their operations in India and tax has not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

