ED Freezes Assets Worth ₹22,000 Crore in PACL Ponzi Scheme Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its crackdown on the PACL ponzi scheme, attaching assets worth over ₹22,000 crore in a major money laundering investigation to recover funds for defrauded investors.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached over ₹22,000 crore in assets related to the PACL ponzi scheme.

PACL is accused of fraudulently mobilising over ₹60,000 crore from investors under the guise of agricultural land sales.

Approximately ₹48,000 crore remains unpaid to investors in the PACL ponzi scheme.

The ED's investigation stems from a 2014 CBI case against PACL and its promoters, following Supreme Court directions.

The attached properties include 126 immovable assets located in Punjab and Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has executed its highest attachment in a single case, worth over Rs 22,000 crore, with fresh freezing of properties in its money laundering investigation against Chandigarh-based PACL (Pearls Group), accused of orchestrating a Rs 48,000 crore ponzi scheme.

These 126 immovable properties are located in Punjab and Delhi.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties, the federal agency said in a statement issued on Friday. The value of these assets is Rs 5,046.91 crore.

With this attachment, the agency has, so far, attached properties worth a total of Rs 22,656.91 crore, including assets located in India and abroad, belonging to PACL and its related entities and persons, it said.

This is the highest attachment in a single case and a major milestone for ED as part of the anti-money laundering regime, agency officials said.

Background of the PACL Investigation

The ED probe of 2016 stems from a 2014 registered CBI case against PACL Ltd, its late promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and other individuals. The CBI FIR came on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Bhangoo died in August 2024.

Details of the Ponzi Scheme

The accused entities and individuals of PACL operated an "illegal" collective investment scheme, fraudulently mobilising more than Rs 60,000 crore from lakhs of investors across India under the guise of sale and development of agricultural land, according to the ED.

Investors were induced to invest through cash down payment and instalment payment plans and were made to sign "misleading" documents, including agreements, powers of attorney, and other instruments, it said.

"In the majority of cases, no land was ever delivered, and approximately Rs 48,000 crore remains unpaid to investors," the agency stated.

So far, five chargesheets have been filed by the ED as part of this case registered in 2016.