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₹5,000 Crore Assets Attached in PACL Ponzi Scheme Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 17:03 IST

The Enforcement Directorate intensifies its crackdown on the PACL ponzi scheme, seizing assets worth over ₹5,000 crore and bringing the total attached to over ₹22,656.91 crore, as investigations continue into the massive investment fraud.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached over ₹5,000 crore in assets linked to the PACL ponzi scheme.
  • PACL is accused of fraudulently mobilising over ₹60,000 crore from investors under the guise of agricultural land sales.
  • Approximately ₹48,000 crore remains unpaid to investors in the PACL ponzi scheme.
  • The ED's investigation stems from a 2014 CBI case and Supreme Court directions against PACL and its promoters.
  • The total value of assets attached by the ED in the PACL case now stands at ₹22,656.91 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has attached fresh properties worth over Rs 5,000 crore as part of its money laundering investigation against Chandigarh-based PACL (Pearls Group), accused of orchestrating a Rs 48,000 crore ponzi scheme.

These 126 immovable properties are located in Punjab and Delhi. A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties, the federal agency said in a statement issued on Friday. The value of these assets is Rs 5,046.91 crore.

 

With this attachment, the agency has, so far, attached properties worth a total of Rs 22,656.91 crore, including assets located in India and abroad, belonging to PACL and its related entities and persons, it said.

Background of the PACL Investigation

The ED probe of 2016 stems from a 2014 registered CBI case against PACL Ltd, its late promoter Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and some others. The CBI FIR came on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Bhangoo died in August 2024.

Details of the Ponzi Scheme

The accused entities and individuals of PACL operated an "illegal" collective investment scheme, fraudulently mobilising more than Rs 60,000 crore from lakhs of investors across India under the guise of sale and development of agricultural land, according to the ED.

Investors were induced to invest through cash down payment and instalment payment plans and were made to sign "misleading" documents, including agreements, powers of attorney, and other instruments, it said.

"In the majority of cases, no land was ever delivered, and approximately Rs 48,000 crore remains unpaid to investors," the agency stated.

So far, five chargesheets have been filed by the ED as part of this case registered in 2016.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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