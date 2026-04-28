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Home  » News » ED Intensifies Probe, Attaches ₹3,034 Crore In Reliance Group Case

ED Intensifies Probe, Attaches ₹3,034 Crore In Reliance Group Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 13:30 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has escalated its investigation into the Reliance Anil Ambani Group by attaching assets worth ₹3,034 crore in connection with a money laundering probe.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached ₹3,034 crore worth of assets belonging to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.
  • The attached properties include a Mumbai flat, Khandala farmhouse, land parcels, and shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
  • This action is part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against Reliance Communications and Reliance Infrastructure.
  • The total value of assets attached in cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now amounts to ₹19,344 crore.
  • The ED is investigating the group on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies, sources said.

Details of Attached Reliance Group Properties

The sources said the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra). These include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.

 

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.

Total Assets Attached in Reliance Group Case

According to sources, the total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at Rs 19,344 crore. The Group is being investigated by the ED on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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