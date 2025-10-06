HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » EC to announce Bihar poll schedule today

EC to announce Bihar poll schedule today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 06, 2025 10:57 IST

x

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference on the review of poll preparedness for the assembly elections in Bihar, in Patna, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm.

The term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

 

Political parties have urged the EC to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities.

The 2020 assembly polls in the state were held in three phases under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Voter list 'purified', Bihar elections before...: CEC
Voter list 'purified', Bihar elections before...: CEC
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
'This Is The End Of The Road For Nitish Kumar'
Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
Bihar Polls: Non-Stop Contest For Sops
'We Won't Leave The NDA'
'We Won't Leave The NDA'
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC
Verify identity of burqa-clad voters: Bihar BJP to EC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Books You Must Read About Gandhi

webstory image 2

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 3

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of 'Sharad Purnima'1:14

Devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion...

Watch:Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea power demonstration on USS George HW Bush4:32

Watch:Trump, first lady Melania witness US navy's sea...

Violence erupts in Cuttack as VHP, BJP Bike rally turns chaotic5:56

Violence erupts in Cuttack as VHP, BJP Bike rally turns...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO