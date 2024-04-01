News
EC serves notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru

EC serves notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2024 14:29 IST
The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to the organisers of the infamous 'mid-street Iftar party' held at Mudupi grama Panchayat near in Mangaluru.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Over 200 metres of State Highway was blocked for over four hours till 2pm for the event on March 30.

In the notice issued on Sunday, the ECI has notified the main organiser of the 'Auto Rajakanmar Iftar' event, Abubakar Siddique, for violating the election model code of conduct.

 

The Iftar party was arranged on the state highway in Ullal Taluk at Mudipu junction, which is a busy intersection leading to the new IT hub of Dakshina Kannada district.

The ECI took note of the video of the event after it went viral on social media platforms.

The event had restricted the traffic to one side of the road making it difficult for the motorists and pedestrians for more than 4 hours during peak time.

All the rickshaw drivers of Ullal Taluk had conducted this iftar gathering which was attended by traders and locals. The event was hailed as a bold step towards communal harmony as they claimed that people from various communities participated in the event.

The ECI notice has asked Siddique to explain why action should not be taken against him for violating ECI norms.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

