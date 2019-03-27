EC panel to probe PM's address for poll code breach

March 27, 2019 22:12 IST

The Election Commission on Wednesday set up a committee to examine the matter related to address of the prime minister to the nation in the light of the Model Code of Conduct which is in force for Lok Sabha polls.

An Election Commission spokesperson said the poll panel has directed a committee of officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of the model code.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

Opposition parties alleged that the PM's address was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and demanded that EC take action in this regard.