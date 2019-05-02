EC issues notice to Rahul over 'unverified allegation' against govt

May 02, 2019 09:01 IST

The Election Commission late on Wednesday night issued a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks that the Narendra Modi government has enacted a new law which allows tribal to be shot at.

Citing his speech made in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh on April 23, the commission pointed at a provision of the model code which bars 'unverified' allegations to be levelled against political opponents.

Gandhi has been given 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which it will take action without further reference to him.

Two Bharatiya Janata Party workers had approached the EC with the complaint, following which a report was sought from MP poll authorities.

According to a broad translation of the Hindi speech available on the internet, Gandhi had alleged: "Narendra Modi government has made a new law for tribals in which there is a line that says tribals can be shot at...

"They snatch your land, take away your jungle and water and then say that tribals can be shot at."