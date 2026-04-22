EC issues Kharge 24-hour deadline over 'terrorist' jibe at Modi

The Election Commission has issued a stern notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'terrorist', demanding an explanation within 24 hours.

IMAGE: Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the press conference ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai, April 21, 2026. Photograph: @kharge/ANI Photo

Key Points Kharge accused Modi of 'terrorising' political parties by misusing government machinery.

The Election Commission has asked Kharge to explain his stand within 24 hours.

Kharge clarified that he meant Modi was 'terrorising' the democratic fabric of the country, not a literal terrorist.

The Election Commission on Wednesday took "serious note" of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" and issued him with a "stern notice", officials said.

He has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours, they said.

The notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of "terrorising" political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the BJP, which attacked the opposition leader for calling Modi a "terrorist".

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kharge initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Questioning how the AIADMK -- a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai -- could justify partnering with Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist...

"He doesn't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice..."

Kharge's clarification

However, when asked by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, Kharge said he meant that the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," Kharge said.

The Election Commission's notice to Kharge highlights the sensitivity around political rhetoric during election periods. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, guiding acceptable behaviour by parties and candidates. The EC's action underscores its role in ensuring fair and respectful discourse during the electoral process.