News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC examines Cong's complaint against Modi's speech

EC examines Cong's complaint against Modi's speech

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 24, 2024 15:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid mounting opposition pressure, the Election Commission is learnt to have started examining complaints against a speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan in which he suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya for the Lok Sabha polls, in Banswara on April 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist had separately urged the poll panel against Modi's speech on Sunday.

Modi on Sunday suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims and cited former PM Manmohan Singh's remark that the minority community had the first claim on the country's resources.

Sources said the Election Commission has started examining complaints against the speech made by the prime minister.

 

The Congress, while urging the Election Commission to take action against Modi for his "redistribution of wealth" remarks made in Rajasthan's Banswara, alleged they were 'divisive', 'malicious' and targeted a particular religious community.

Separately, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a post on X, also urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the complaint and launch proceedings against Modi and the BJP.

He also demanded that an FIR be lodged.

"Urge the ECI to take cognisance of this latest complaint and immediately launch proceedings against Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An FIR needs to be lodged for inciting communal passions and hatred," he said.

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said it was a "trial of the EC" too and the poll panel risks tarnishing its legacy and abandoning its Constitutional duty by setting a precedent of helpless inaction that will go down in infamy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What's Modi Up To?
What's Modi Up To?
Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?
Where Was Modi When We Needed Him Most?
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
'Modi Fatigue Has Set In'
Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised
Former Argentina striker Tevez hospitalised
If Congress is nothing, then...: Kharge's dig at Modi
If Congress is nothing, then...: Kharge's dig at Modi
Zydus gets China nod for kidney disease drug
Zydus gets China nod for kidney disease drug
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman
Former wrestler Narsingh Yadav elected chairman
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

Anxiety Behind Modi's Banswara Speech?

'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'

'BJP murdered democracy in Surat'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances