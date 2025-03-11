HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
EC calls all-party meeting amid electoral roll fudging charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 11, 2025 18:27 IST

Amid allegations of fudging of electoral rolls, the Election Commission on Tuesday invited political parties for an interaction to strengthen the electoral process.

IMAGE: A view of the Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the EC said it has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30 for "any unresolved issues" at the level of electoral registration officers, district election officers and chief electoral officers.

In individual letters issued to political parties Tuesday, the Commission also suggested an interaction with party presidents and senior members "at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen electoral processes in accordance with the established law".

 

During an EC conference last week, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had instructed CEOs, DEOs and EROs of all states to hold regular interactions with political parties, resolve any suggestions received in such meetings strictly within the legal framework already in place and submit an action taken report by March 31.

The Commission had also urged political parties to pro-actively use this mechanism of decentralised engagement.

Political parties are one of the key stakeholders among 28 identified by it.

In its letter to political parties, EC also noted that Representation of the People Act 1950 and 1951, Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961; orders of Supreme Court have established a decentralised, robust and transparent legal framework for holding free and fair elections.

The issue of duplicate numbers has also found echo in Parliament with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding a discussion in the House on the issue of voter lists on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Gandhi said the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on voter lists.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the EC and alleged that the poll body had "failed" to conduct fair and transparent elections over the past few years.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R © Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
