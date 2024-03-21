News
EC asks govt to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

EC asks govt to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 21, 2024 15:11 IST
The Election Commission Thursday directed the Centre to "immediately halt" sending bulk WhatsApp messages under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" to highlight the government's initiatives.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme, in Itanagar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Commission issued the direction to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology after it received complaints about the matter.

"The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field," the Commission said.

It has also sought a compliance report on the matter from the ministry.

 

The ministry had informed the Commission that the messages along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent before the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16.

".... some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations," the ministry said in a communication to the Commission.

The poll authority had received several complaints that such messages highlighting the government's initiatives were still being delivered on citizens' phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the MCC coming into force.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress had raised objections to the message and requested the Election Commission to act against this "blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
