News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » During INDIA conclave, Cong to take up Pawar's meeting with Ajit

During INDIA conclave, Cong to take up Pawar's meeting with Ajit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 17, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has said that his party's top brass will discuss with Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar his much-debated meeting with politically estranged nephew and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar when the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) holds its conclave in Mumbai later this month.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters after a core committee meeting of the state Congress, Patole said on Wednesday that there was no confusion in his party about senior Pawar, who is part of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance, but confusion prevails among people.

Patole said two representatives of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee core committee meeting during which discussions took place on preparations for the conclave of INDIA, a grouping of anti-BJP parties, to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

 

Sharad Pawar has a different party. There is no confusion about Pawar sahab's (commitment towards the INDIA alliance) in the Congress, he said.

Patole rejected speculation that a 'Plan 'B' was in place wherein the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha polls together if the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) aligns with the BJP.

He said the Congress's target is to defeat the BJP and its wants to take onboard those who will help in achieving that goal.

Sharad Pawar is capable of taking his decisions. Our high command, during the INDIA alliance meeting, will discuss this (meeting with Ajit) with Sharad Pawar because he is a senior leader, Patole said when asked about the hush-hush huddle between the uncle and nephew in Pune last week.

The meeting between the NCP patriarch and party rebel Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya's residence in Pune had sent political circles abuzz with speculation.

It did not go down well with the Congress and the Shiv Sena group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP is a constituent of the state opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also includes the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT.

Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad earlier in the day, the senior Pawar clarified his meeting with Ajit Pawar was related to a family issue and that there was no political angle to it.

The former Union minister also ruled out aligning with the BJP.

The state Congress chief said Sharad Pawar and Kharge also spoke over the issue and that the NCP founder stressed the meeting was just a family affair.

Patole said discussions also took place during the core committee meeting on the party's padayatra starting from September 3 which will be led by senior state Congress leaders.

He said reports have been received from observers appointed for all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and they are working on filling up the lacuna wherever needed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pawar says won't align with BJP; downplays Ajit meet
Pawar says won't align with BJP; downplays Ajit meet
Tarnishing image of...: Sena on Ajit-Sharad meet
Tarnishing image of...: Sena on Ajit-Sharad meet
When he became...: Raut on Ajit's 'offer' to Sharad
When he became...: Raut on Ajit's 'offer' to Sharad
It's Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Quiz Time, Folks!
Independence Day Drive Of Pride
Independence Day Drive Of Pride
City sink Sevilla in shootout to win first Super Cup
City sink Sevilla in shootout to win first Super Cup
BSF's Women Warriors Guard India's Border
BSF's Women Warriors Guard India's Border
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit Pawar breaks silence on meeting uncle

Ajit Pawar breaks silence on meeting uncle

'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar

'Well wishers' asking me to go with BJP: Sharad Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances