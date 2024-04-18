News
Rediff.com  » News » Dubai, After The Worst Storm In 75 Years

Dubai, After The Worst Storm In 75 Years

By REDIFF NEWS
April 18, 2024 13:32 IST
Dubai, a day after it experienced the most torrential rain in 75 years, April 17, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Cars stuck on a flooded road after the storm. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car drives through a flooded street. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Emirates Airlines planes on the runway at Dubai airport. Photograph: Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People wait for their flights after the rainstorm caused delays at the airport. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk on a road barrier surrounded by flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A shopping cart is pushed through flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car stranded in flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vehicles stranded in flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person rides a bicycle in flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A person stands surrounded by flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Flood water covers the stairs of a residential building. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car stranded in flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People sit on a paddle board, surrounded by flood water. Photograph: Abdelhadi Ramahi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cars stranded in flood water, with the Burj Khalifa tower visible in the background. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of flood water, with the Burj Khalifa tower visible in the background. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People push a bus through flood water. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A car stuck on a flooded road after the storm. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man uses his mobile as he walks on a flooded road. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit

Floods cause travel chaos in Dubai; India flights hit

India to get above-normal rainfall this monsoon: IMD

India to get above-normal rainfall this monsoon: IMD

