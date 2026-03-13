DU Student Arrested for Murdering Woman Over Marriage Pressure

A Delhi University student has been arrested for the alleged murder of a woman in a Delhi hotel, reportedly due to escalating pressure to get married.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi University student has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman in a hotel room in Old Delhi.

The accused claimed the woman was pressuring him to marry her, leading to the crime.

The woman's body was discovered after hotel staff reported unresponsive occupants in a room.

Police investigation revealed the accused met the woman at the hotel, strangled her, and fled the scene.

The accused has been booked for murder and will be produced in court for further questioning.

Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old DU student for allegedly strangling a woman to death inside a hotel room in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate area, as the victim was "pressuring" him to marry her, an official said on Friday.

Abhishek Tiwari, a resident of Shahdara, has been arrested for the murder of the 25-year-old woman, whose body was found in a hotel room earlier this week, DCP (North) Raja Banthia said. The victim worked as an accountant with a private company in Chandni Chowk.

During interrogation, Tiwari told police that he was pursuing BCom through the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi, and was working as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk, the DCP said.

Police said he met the woman around two years back through a common friend, and they developed a close friendship.

However, of late, the woman was pressuring him to marry her, which he did not want.

"Due to the pressure, the accused planned the murder and called her to meet him at a hotel on Church Mission Road on March 11. After having physical relations with her, he strangled her to death with his hands and fled from the spot," the DCP said.

Discovery of the Crime

The matter came to light around 12.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, when a staff member of the hotel informed the local police that the occupants of a room were not responding to repeated knocks on the door.

"When police forced open the door, a woman was found lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket. There was blood on the bed and clothes lying nearby. The crime scene has been examined," the officer said.

Investigation Details

Police said the woman, a resident of Maujpur in north-east Delhi, lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister.

She checked into the hotel around noon on March 11 with Tiwari, who was reportedly seen leaving the hotel once around 5 pm after locking the room from the outside.

The woman's family had lodged a missing person report at the Jafrabad police station after she did not return home on Wednesday, with her phone unreachable.

Police will produce the accused, who has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS, before the concerned court and seek his custody for further questioning, the officer said.