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Rusticated Student, Associates Attack Staff At Delhi University College

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 20:23 IST

A Delhi University college was disrupted by violence after a rusticated student, along with associates, allegedly attacked staff members, leading to a police investigation.

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Photograph: University of Delhi on Facebook

Key Points

  • A rusticated student allegedly attacked staff at Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.
  • The college administration has reported the incident to the police for investigation and action.
  • The student was rusticated for allegedly assaulting another student while intoxicated.
  • Security footage shows a violent altercation between students and college personnel.
  • The expelled student returned with accomplices and assaulted the complainant outside the college campus.

A commotion broke out at Delhi University's (DU) Shaheed Bhagat Singh College late Thursday after a rusticated student arrived at the premises with his associates and allegedly abused and attacked staff members, an official said.

Following the incident, the college administration has approached police to investigate the matter, and take appropriate action against the accused, he said.

 

Rustication and Retaliation

Principal Arun Kumar Attree told PTI on Friday, that the student had been rusticated for "beating up" another student in a "drunken state".

"On Thursday, the student had physically assaulted another student, due to which he was rusticated. However, couple of hours later, he gathered his accomplices from outside, and came back to beat up the student who had complained against him," Attree told PTI.

Attree further said the administration has approached the Malviya Nagar police to investigate the matter.

Security Footage and Police Statement

In a security footage from the college campus, accessed by PTI, a group of students can be seen getting involved in a violent altercation with some of the college security personnel and teachers.

In a statement to the police, the security supervisor of the college said the accused student had been "expelled with immediate effect" by the principal, around 8 pm on Thursday.

The college also had its graduation ceremony on Thursday.

The statement said the expelled student came back with at least 10-12 accomplices to assault the complainant, and gathered outside the college campus.

Abuse and Assault

"Around 10 pm, while I was standing at the college's Gate No 1, and some teachers were returning home, I saw (the student) and his friends using abusive language near the gate. When the teachers attempted to calm the situation, they also abused our teachers," the statement read.

The security officer further said when he tried to intervene in a bid to control the situation and protect the teachers, he too was attacked, following which the student and his accomplices forcibly entered the college campus.

"During this time, several teachers and staff members rushed to the scene to control the situation. Seeing the crowd gathering, they fled the scene.

I humbly request you to immediately identify all these individuals and take the strictest legal action against them," the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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