Mumbai Father-Son Duo Arrested in Walkie-Talkie, HDD Smuggling Case

Indian authorities seized a massive haul of illegal walkie-talkies and second-hand hard drives at Nhava Sheva Port, arresting a father-son duo for smuggling and raising national security concerns.

Key Points DRI seizes Rs 9.25 crore worth of prohibited walkie-talkies and second-hand HDDs at Nhava Sheva Port.

A father-son duo from Mumbai are arrested for importing the goods without necessary permissions under the Customs Act.

The seized Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies are blacklisted by the Department of Telecommunications due to security concerns.

Import of second-hand HDDs requires authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 11,060 prohibited walkie-talkie sets and second-hand hard disk drives (HDDs) collectively valued at Rs 9.25 crore at Nhava Sheva Port, officials said on Saturday.

The owners of the two Mumbai firms which had imported these good without due permissions are a father-son duo, and both were arrested under the Customs Act, said an official release.

Details of the Seizure

Based on specific intelligence, a team of DRI officials seized Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies worth Rs 2.50 crore and second-hand HDDs valued at Rs 6.75 crore.

The contraband was concealed among miscellaneous electronic items valued at Rs 21 crore. The entire consignment worth Rs 30.25 crore from eight containers shipped from China was seized for misdeclaration, officials said.

Security Concerns and Import Regulations

The Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies have been blacklisted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for operating beyond permissible frequencies as they can be used for unauthorised communication, posing threat to national security. These devices require specific licences.

Second-hand HDDs too can not be imported without Directorate General of Foreign Trade's authorisation.