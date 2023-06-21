News
Rediff.com  » News » DRDO espionage case: ATS makes woman Pakistani agent co-accused

DRDO espionage case: ATS makes woman Pakistani agent co-accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 21, 2023 19:48 IST
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has informed a court in Pune that it has made a woman Pakistani agent who apparently honey-trapped Defence Research and Development Organisation scientist Pradeep Kurulkar a co-accused in the case.

IMAGE: DRDO official Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kurulkar was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and DRDO in Pune when he was arrested by the ATS on May 3 on the charges of leaking confidential information to a woman Pakistani intelligence operative.

 

Sources said the woman operated under the name of Zara Dasgupta and was in touch with Kurulkar.

ATS added the name “Zara Dasgupta” to the first information report (FIR) after the agent's IP address was traced to Pakistan, the sources said.

ATS has now added to the FIR Section 4 of the Official Secrets Act that deals with “communications with foreign agents to be evidence of commission of certain offences”, they said.

As per the ATS, the DRDO scientist was in touch with the Pakistani agent through WhatsApp and video calls.

The prosecution had earlier informed the court that the agency had seized a phone on which the Pakistani agent had messaged Kurulkar using an Indian number.

Kurulkar had allegedly travelled to five to six countries on a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know whom he met during those trips.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
