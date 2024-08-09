News
Rediff.com  » News » Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka

Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka

By REDIFF NEWS
August 09, 2024 10:29 IST
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 2006 Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as head of the country's interim government at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

 

 

IMAGE: Dr Yunus celebrated his 84th birthday on June 28. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Yunus signs the oath book as head of Bangladesh's interim government at the Bangabhaban.

 

IMAGE: Student leaders Asif Mahmud, left, and Nahid Islam, right, are sworn in as advisors of the newly formed interim government.

 

IMAGE: Members of the newly formed interim government are sworn in.

 

IMAGE: Dr Yunus chats with guests after taking the oath of office.

 

IMAGE: Dr Yunus walks off the stage after taking the oath.

 

IMAGE: Dr Yunus salutes the attendees on his arrival at the Bangabhaban to take the oath.

 

IMAGE: A member of the Bangladesh navy takes a selfie while attending the oath taking ceremony of the interim government.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
