Dr Yunus Takes Charge In Dhaka

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 2006 Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as head of the country's interim government at the Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

IMAGE: Dr Yunus celebrated his 84th birthday on June 28. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Dr Yunus signs the oath book as head of Bangladesh's interim government at the Bangabhaban.

IMAGE: Student leaders Asif Mahmud, left, and Nahid Islam, right, are sworn in as advisors of the newly formed interim government.

IMAGE: Members of the newly formed interim government are sworn in.

IMAGE: Dr Yunus chats with guests after taking the oath of office.

IMAGE: Dr Yunus walks off the stage after taking the oath.

IMAGE: Dr Yunus salutes the attendees on his arrival at the Bangabhaban to take the oath.

IMAGE: A member of the Bangladesh navy takes a selfie while attending the oath taking ceremony of the interim government.

