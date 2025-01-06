HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dr Joshi Is 91. Guess Who Wished Him?

January 06, 2025

Bharatiya Janata Party President (and Health Minister) J P Nadda and two of his predecessors (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh and (Home Minister) Amit Shah called on former BJP president (1991 to 1993) Dr Murli Manohar Joshi on his 91st birthday.

Dr Joshi -- for GenZers and millennials who may not remember him -- was one of the founders of the BJP and an influential figure in Indian politics through the mid 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and patents regime and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union minister for HRD and science and technology, reports ANI.

 

IMAGE: Dr Murli Manohar Joshi -- who turned 91 on Sunday, January 5, 2025 -- with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Dr Joshi -- who has a PhD in physics (his doctoral thesis was on spectroscopy and taught physics at Allahabad University for some years -- embarked on an Ekta Yatra as BJP president from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 1991.
That event was managed by a certain Narendrabhai Modi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai wishes Dr Joshi on his birthday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Former President Ramnath Kovind meets Dr Joshi on his 91st birthday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

