Dr Joshi Is 91. Guess Who Wished Him?

Bharatiya Janata Party President (and Health Minister) J P Nadda and two of his predecessors (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh and (Home Minister) Amit Shah called on former BJP president (1991 to 1993) Dr Murli Manohar Joshi on his 91st birthday.
Dr Joshi -- for GenZers and millennials who may not remember him -- was one of the founders of the BJP and an influential figure in Indian politics through the mid 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.
He contributed to shaping India's approach to the WTO and patents regime and led key initiatives on education and scientific research as Union minister for HRD and science and technology, reports ANI.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com