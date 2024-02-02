Down With The Dictators!

IMAGE: A protester with fake blood on his body raises a three-finger salute in a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup
outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2024.
IMAGE: A child protester holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.
IMAGE: Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as they shout slogans, here and below.
IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during the demonstration.
IMAGE: A protester with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.
IMAGE: A protester holds a flag.
IMAGE: Protesters step on posters of Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.
