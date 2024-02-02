News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Down With The Dictators!

Down With The Dictators!

By REDIFF NEWS
February 02, 2024 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: A protester with fake blood on his body raises a three-finger salute in a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2024. All Photographs : Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child protester holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.

 

IMAGE: Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as they shout slogans, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during the demonstration.

 

IMAGE: A protester with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.

 

IMAGE: A protester holds a flag.

 

IMAGE: Protesters step on posters of Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Aung San Suu Kyi is like Indira Gandhi'
'Aung San Suu Kyi is like Indira Gandhi'
'Aung San Suu Kyi isn't a revolutionary'
'Aung San Suu Kyi isn't a revolutionary'
A mysterious country that has baffled the world
A mysterious country that has baffled the world
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
Poonam Pandey Dies Of Cervical Cancer
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
PIX: Jaiswal bats positively while Gill fails again
Preity Is Grateful For The Love
Preity Is Grateful For The Love
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
ED grills Sharad Pawar's MLA grandnephew for 8 hrs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term

Suu Kyi to spend 33 yrs in jail with fresh 7-yr term

Let's avoid romanticising Aung San Suu Kyi

Let's avoid romanticising Aung San Suu Kyi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances