Down With The Dictators!

All Photographs : Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters IMAGE: A protester with fake blood on his body raises a three-finger salute in a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup , outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2024.

IMAGE: A child protester holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.

IMAGE: Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as they shout slogans, here and below.

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans during the demonstration.

IMAGE: A protester with a tattoo of Aung San Suu Kyi during the demonstration.

IMAGE: A protester holds a flag.

IMAGE: Protesters step on posters of Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

