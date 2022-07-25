News
Rediff.com  » News » 8 dead as double-decker buses collide on UP expressway

8 dead as double-decker buses collide on UP expressway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2022 10:07 IST
Eight people were killed and 16 others injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus rammed into a stationary double-decker bus on the Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki on Monday, police said.

IMAGE: The mangled remains of one of the buses involved in the mishap. Photograph: ANI

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Barabanki, Manoj Pandey said the bus coming from Sitamarhi in Bihar hit the stationary bus from behind near Narendrapur Madraha village.

 

Efforts are on to identify the dead, the ASP said, adding the injured have been admitted to a local hospital from where the seriously injured are being referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
