Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn

Don't vent frustration of defeat in Parliament: Modi to Oppn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 04, 2023 12:26 IST
Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the opposition not to vent its frustration of the assembly polls defeat inside the House and move forward leaving behind its "negativity" of last nine years.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media outside the Parliament building ahead of Parliament's winter session. Photograph: ANI

Speaking with the media outside the Parliament building, Modi said the country has rejected negativity and asserted that the winter session was a golden opportunity for the opposition.

"If I speak on basis of the assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the last nine years, if they move forward with positivity this session, the country will change its views towards them," he said.

 

"A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in opposition," he said.

"Everyone's future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don't vent the frustration of the defeats suffered outside inside Parliament. There would be frustration and disappointment," he said.

The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday inflicting a resounding defeat on the Congress to tighten its stranglehold in the Hindi heartland.

The Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana to make it 3-1 for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the latest round of assembly elections billed as a semi-final before next year's poll showdown.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to have 15 sittings till December 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Can Jeetega Bharat Campaign Win 2024?
What When The Modi Magic Fades?
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
'Sweet Mangoes Not Aimed At Kohli'
2 pilots killed as IAF trainer jet crashes in T'gana
Recipes: 10 Simple 20-Minute Sabzis
Behind BJP's sweep in Chhattisgarh: 14% swing in votes
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'

'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'

'If Scindia were to be made CM...'

'If Scindia were to be made CM...'

