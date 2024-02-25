News
Don't test our patience, plot will be exposed soon, Shinde tells Jarange

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2024 23:19 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must not test the patience of his government after the latter made wild allegations against deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

IMAGE: File photo of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, left, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while responding to Jarange.

 

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati earlier in the day, Jarange said Fadnavis was trying to kill him.

Jarange had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

"Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said.

He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Asked about Jarange's aggressive stand and the use of expletives in his speeches, Shinde said action would be taken as per law.

It is a conspiracy in progress and it would be exposed soon, the CM added.

Earlier, Fadnavis said the state government has a fair idea about the people behind Jarange, adding that details would come out at an appropriate time.

Asked about Jarange's announcement that he would march to Mumbai to protest in front of Fadnavis' bungalow, the deputy CM said it was his official residence and anyone with any kind of work can visit it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Maratha Quota Row: Not An Easy Puzzle To Solve
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde's Masterstroke?
Can 3 jailed SP MLAs in UP vote in Feb 27 RS polls?
EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United
FIH Pro League: Indian crush Ireland
'Whole of India salutes Jurel today'
