Rediff.com  » News » Don't bother about numbers: PM to Oppn ahead of LS session

Don't bother about numbers: PM to Oppn ahead of LS session

June 17, 2019 11:42 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media as he arrives for the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said an active Opposition is important in a parliamentary democracy and they need not bother about their numbers but speak actively and participate in House proceedings.

Speaking to the media ahead of the commencement of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said he is hopeful that this session will be productive.

 

"The role of an Opposition and an active Opposition is important in a parliamentary democracy. The Opposition need not bother about their numbers.

"I hope they speak actively and participate in House proceedings," he said.

He urged all MPs to think of the country when in the House and address issues related to the larger interest of the nation.

"When we come to Parliament, we should forget Paksh (treasury) and Vipaksh (opposition). We should think about issues with a 'nishpaksh' (non-partition) spirit and work in the larger interest of the nation," he said.

Modi also said the new House has a high number of women MPs.

"My experience suggests that when the Parliament functions smoothly, we are able to fulfil numerous aspirations of the people of India," he said.

