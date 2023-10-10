News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Don't encroach upon properties of violence victims, Manipur govt tells people

Don't encroach upon properties of violence victims, Manipur govt tells people

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 10, 2023 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Manipur government on Tuesday asked people not to encroach upon the properties of those who had fled because of the five-month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state, as this could aggravate the law and order situation.

IMAGE: Khurai people take part in a silent protest appealing for restoration of peace in strife-ridden Manipur, in Imphal, October 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Citing a September 25 Supreme Court order directing the Manipur government to ensure protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as those which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence and prevent their encroachment, the home department said that anyone usurping or damaging properties of others will face legal action.

 

The state government order came amid reports that properties belonging to members of one of the warring communities are being burnt or razed to the ground by the other in various places.

"The state government views with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state," the order read.

It said, “Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are advised to take action and implement the Supreme Court's order.”

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI takes over 27 cases of Manipur violence
CBI takes over 27 cases of Manipur violence
Veteran who led ops in Myanmar to handle Manipur
Veteran who led ops in Myanmar to handle Manipur
How Manipur's Violence Can End
How Manipur's Violence Can End
Hamas attacks: Israelis return home to support nation
Hamas attacks: Israelis return home to support nation
Eng aim for improvement after crushing win vs B'desh
Eng aim for improvement after crushing win vs B'desh
ICC WC PICS: England thump Bangladesh for first win
ICC WC PICS: England thump Bangladesh for first win
Shah warned Odisha govt of central rule: BJP leader
Shah warned Odisha govt of central rule: BJP leader
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur

Video of burning man surfaces in Manipur

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

Would Manipur Violence Have Continued If...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances