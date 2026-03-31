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Home  » News » Don't agree with my husband on every issue: Usha Vance

Don't agree with my husband on every issue: Usha Vance

By Sagar Kulkarni
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 12:09 IST

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US Second Lady Usha Vance reveals her influential role as a trusted advisor to her husband, Vice President J D Vance, offering unique perspectives on critical issues and political strategy.

JD Vance and Usha Vance

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Usha Vance sees herself as a trusted advisor to her husband, US Vice President J D Vance, especially on personally important issues.
  • The Vances don't always agree, but this creates space for open and productive conversations.
  • Usha provides meaningful input from the perspective of someone who loves and wants her husband to succeed.
  • J D Vance is currently focused on the midterm elections, with the 2028 presidential campaign not a priority.

United States Second Lady Usha Vance said she considers herself a trusted adviser to her husband J D Vance, the US Vice President, especially when he's taking a position on an issue that is "important personally."

Usha, the first Indian American Second Lady, in an interview with NBC News, also said she and her husband do not see eye-to-eye on every issue, but the room for disagreement creates space for "open-minded" conversations.

"There are conversations all the time," Vance said.

"I do really like to understand what's going on in his world, what he's really focused on, what concerns he has, because it's a marriage. I mean, I want to be supportive of him, and if I don't really know what's going on, then I can't do that."

She added that the vice president has an entire staff of policy advisers, but he comes to her "when something is troubling him" or "when he really wants to talk through something that feels more, kind of, intensely personal or important personally."

"I'm not his staffer. I'm not involved in this in any professional sense...There's no expectation that we are going to see eye to eye on everything," Vance said.

"The expectation is that we are going to be open-minded and have a conversation, and that I'll provide meaningful input from, you know, the perspective of someone who loves him and wants him to succeed. So even if we don't agree, it's - I think it's always very productive," she said.

Focus on Midterm Elections

Vance said the 2028 presidential campaign was not a priority in her conversations with her husband, who was more focused on the mid-term elections due in November.

"JD is very focused on the midterm elections right now, on all the things that are happening right this moment, which are obviously exceedingly important," she said.

Vance said she would have a better sense of her husband's potential presidential campaign in 2027.

Sagar Kulkarni in Washington, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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