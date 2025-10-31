'If she doesn't...': US VP Vance hopes wife Usha 'comes to Christ'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2025 10:45 IST

United States Vice President JD Vance candidly expressed his hope that his Hindu-raised wife, Usha Vance, would one day embrace Christianity, while affirming her free will and their mutual respect in an interfaith marriage, while addressing the Turning Point USA Event in Mississippi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Speaking at the event, Vance was asked whether he hopes his wife will eventually "come to Christ".

Responding candidly, he said, "Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

He added, however, that faith is deeply personal and that differences in belief do not create conflict in their marriage.

"But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me. That's something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love," Vance said.

 

The Vice President, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, described Usha's background, stating, "My wife did not grow up Christian. I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction."

He further explained that the couple has found a balanced way to manage their interfaith household.

"Everybody has to come to their own arrangement here. The way that we've come to our arrangement is that she's my best friend. We talk to each other about this stuff. We've decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, go to a Christian school. Our 8-year-old did his first communion about a year ago. That's the way that we have come to our arrangement," the Vice President said.

Vance's remarks drew applause from the conservative audience at the event and highlighted the couple's approach to balancing faith, family, and personal belief.

