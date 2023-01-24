News
Don't agree with Digvijaya; army need not give any proof: Rahul

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 24, 2023 14:43 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and the party do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's comments on surgical strikes and that the armed forces do not need to give any proof.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Raghunath Temple in Jammu during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, on January 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accused the government of peddling lies.

 

"I don't agree with the statement of Digvijaya Singh. It is crystal clear that we disagree with it. It is the official position of the Congress," Gandhi told reporters in Jammu.

"They (armed forces) need not provide any proof," he said.

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh had said on Monday, "They (the BJP government) talk of surgical strikes.

"They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
