Donald and I were invited to...: Melania denies Epstein links

Melania Trump vehemently denies any association with Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing circulating allegations as baseless lies and politically motivated attacks.

IMAGE: US first lady Melania Trump delivers remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein s from the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, April 9, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Melania Trump denies any friendship or relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calling the allegations 'lies'.

Trump asserts her name has never appeared in court documents or FBI interviews related to Epstein's crimes.

She attributes the circulation of fake images and statements to 'mean-spirited and politically-motivated smears'.

Melania Trump highlights that overlapping social circles in New York and Palm Beach led to occasional party attendance with Epstein.

The former First Lady has previously filed lawsuits against efforts to link her to Epstein.

Melania Trump has denied any links to Jeffrey Epstein, stating that the stories are false and clarified that she has never had any relationship with Epstein or his accomplice.

"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice," Melania Trump said.

Melania Trump Speaks Publicly About Jeffrey Epstein

Backing her statement, the First Lady of the US said that her name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews linking her to Epstein.

"Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter," she said.

The first lady has never spoken publicly on the issue prior to Thursday's remarks, ignoring a shouted question about Maxwell during an unrelated event in February.

She has, however, filed lawsuits over past efforts to tie her to Epstein, countering what she characterised Thursday as "smears" that were "mean-spirited and politically-motivated," CNN reported.

Background on Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges involving the procurement of a minor, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died by suicide in prison weeks later while awaiting trial.