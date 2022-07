It could be a scene from any year past in the new century.

The flooded streets.

The trains trapped in rain filled tracks.

Traffic standstill for hours in pouring rain.

Mumbaikars, whose amazing work ethic is second to none in this country -- or dare we say the planet -- trudging through waist deep water, evading open manholes, trying to get whatever transport they can catch to get to their places of work.

Dominic Xavier offers his take on the city amidst the deluge.